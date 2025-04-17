MONTICELLOAM, LLC Announces Patti Unti As Portfolio Manager

Patti Unti, Portfolio Manager, MONTICELLOAM, LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MONTICELLOAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, announced the appointment of Patti Unti as Portfolio Manager, responsible for leading the development and implementation of the firm's investment strategies.

Patti Unti brings nearly three decades of commercial real estate experience across a range of disciplines, including debt, equity, asset management, structured finance, portfolio management, and investment banking.

Prior to joining MONTICELLOAM, Ms. Unti served as Portfolio Manager at Waterfall Asset Management, where she spent 14 years and was instrumental in the capital raise of the firm's $485M commercial real estate equity fund. In her career, she has held various leadership roles including President of Ventras Capital Advisors, Executive Vice President at Capmark Investments, and Director at Heller Financial.

“I'm excited to join this incredibly talented group of professionals and look forward to supporting the firm's growth initiatives by leveraging deep industry relationships and MONTICELLOAM's firsthand expertise in seniors housing and multifamily finance,” said Patti Unti.

“We're thrilled to have Patti leading the development of MONTICELLOAM's portfolio strategy,” said Alan Litt , Co-Founder of MONTICELLOAM.“Her experience in commercial real estate finance, combined with a creative and strategic mindset, brings significant value as we position the firm to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.”

