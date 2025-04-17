H2ocean's Healing Rinse Gains Spotlight At MD Anderson's 2025 Oral Oncology Symposium

Eddie Kolos, Founder & CEO of H2Ocean, with Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, attending the Oral Oncology Symposium

Dr. Rajiv Saini (left), Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, with Dr. Mark Chambers and Dr. Richard Cardoso, Faculty in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Eddie Kolos (right), Founder & CEO, H2Ocean

Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

Dr. Rajiv Saini (left), Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, with Dr. Theresa M. Hofstede, Organizing Director of the Oral Oncology Symposium at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Eddie Kolos (right), Founder & CEO, H2Ocean

H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

Clinicians praise H2Ocean Healing Rinse, a patented Red Sea salt based mouthwash, as a natural solution for managing oral side effects of cancer treatment.

- Eddie Kolos, Founder & CEO, H2OceanSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean proudly participated as an exhibitor at the MD Anderson 2025 Oral Oncology Symposium, held April 10–12 at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The company's presence was enthusiastically received by attendees, especially for its flagship product H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash , a Red Sea salt based oral rinse formulated specifically to help manage the side effects of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation.The symposium brought together leading oral oncology professionals to advance the recognition and timely referral of head and neck cancers, and to improve the management of oral complications resulting from cancer therapy. H2Ocean's natural and scientifically backed approach to oral care through Red Sea salt was widely acknowledged by professionals and faculty as a promising adjunct to traditional cancer care protocols.“We're honored to be part of this pivotal symposium that's shaping the future of oral oncology,” said Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean.“Our Healing Rinse Mouthwash, made from hand-harvested Red Sea salt, is transforming the way we care for cancer patients with oral side effects.” H2Ocean Healing Rinse stood out as a top choice for clinicians and dental professionals seeking non toxic, alcohol free, and mineral rich oral rinses that support healing and comfort. Attendees praised the product's formulation, free from harsh chemicals and enriched with Red Sea salt, for its ability to soothe chemo mouth symptoms such as oral mucositis, ulcers, metallic taste, and dry mouth.“The science is clear, saltwater rinses are essential in cancer care,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer at H2Ocean.“What sets H2Ocean apart is the mineral diversity of Red Sea salt. This isn't just sodium chloride; it's magnesium, potassium, calcium, zinc, and more, offering therapeutic benefits that regular table salt simply can't match.” Chemo mouth, a term used to describe painful oral side effects during cancer therapy, including mouth sores, inflammation, difficulty swallowing, and dry mouth, has long challenged patients and providers. Studies continue to show that saltwater rinses play a critical role in alleviating these symptoms, and emerging evidence confirms that sea salt rinses can be equally as effective as prescription based rinses like magic mouthwash.“Our Healing Rinse performs on par with, and in some cases better than, compounded rinses like magic mouthwash, without the synthetic additives,” added Dr. Saini.“This is especially vital for cancer patients who need natural, gentle, yet effective care during a vulnerable time.”While many default to table salt for saltwater rinses, H2Ocean emphasizes that not all salts are created equal. Table salt is highly refined, chemically processed, commercially produced in bulk, and often stripped of its beneficial minerals. In contrast, H2Ocean's Red Sea salt is naturally evaporated, hand harvested, unrefined, unprocessed, and contains over 82 essential minerals, including gold, zinc, and magnesium, that aid tissue healing and reduce inflammation.At the Oral Oncology Symposium at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital, H2Ocean engaged in meaningful discussions with oral oncology faculty from MD Anderson and other institutions about how sea salt based products like the Healing Rinse Mouthwash could be integrated into patient care protocols. Many professionals expressed interest in adopting the product for both preventive care and active management of treatment induced oral complications.Key lectures at the symposium highlighted multidisciplinary approaches to managing head and neck cancers. Noteworthy sessions included, Multidisciplinary Care of the Head and Neck Cancer Patient / NCCN Guidelines" by Dr. Mark S. Chambers, Tenured Professor in Head and Neck Surgery and Radiation Oncology at MD Anderson. Oral Management of the Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Transplant Patient" by Dr. Richard Cardoso, Associate Professor, Oral Oncology and Maxillofacial Prosthodontics, MD Anderson. Oral Morbidities of Radiotherapy and Pre-Radiation Evaluation" by Dr. Adegbenga Otun, Assistant Professor, MD Anderson's Department of Head and Neck Surgery.The event offered an invaluable opportunity to discuss advanced cancer therapies, surgical reconstruction, symptom management, and rehabilitation strategies. Attendees left equipped to recognize early signs of head and neck cancer, improve referral timelines for biopsy and treatment, enhance oral management strategies during and after cancer therapy.Beyond education, H2Ocean's booth attracted clinicians, oncologists, dentists, and faculty seeking practical, safe, and innovative ways to support patients' oral health. The Healing Rinse's non-irritating, alcohol free formulation, coupled with its powerful Red Sea mineral profile, was seen as a clinical asset.“This event reinforced the need for integrative, evidence-backed solutions in oral oncology,” said Dr. Saini.“Our product isn't just a mouthwash, it's a scientifically grounded tool for improving quality of life for those undergoing the toughest treatments.” H2Ocean remains committed to providing clean, effective, and natural healthcare solutions. Founded in 2001, the company continues to lead the way in sea salt based mineral therapies for oral and wound care, offering hope, relief, and healing to patients around the globe.H2Ocean Healing Rinse is scientifically validated for its safety, efficacy, and ability to improve oral hygiene outcomes, making it a trusted option for both patients and practitioners. As the first company to recognize and emphasize the therapeutic value of sea salt in healthcare-based consumer products over two decades ago, H2Ocean pioneered a natural approach long before it became a trend. Today, H2Ocean stands at the forefront of educating dental and medical professionals worldwide about the healing power of minerals-especially in promoting oral tissue repair, reducing inflammation, and supporting the microbiome. By integrating mineral science into daily oral care, H2Ocean is not only transforming cancer care but also contributing to the broader mission of improving systemic health through enhanced oral wellness.

