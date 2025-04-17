Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Holding Multiple Beverages (CLM-743)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a driver, and I needed a better way to keep multiple beverages readily available and easily accessible during long haul drives," said an inventor, from Salina, Kan., "so I invented the BUCKET BUDDY. My design enables you to easily sip your beverage while driving and without taking your eyes off the road."

The invention provides easy access to beverages while driving long distances, relaxing at the beach, during various sporting and outdoor events, etc. In doing so, it ensures drinks are safe and stabilized. As a result, it increases convenience, and it helps prevent spills. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truckers, outdoorsmen, beachgoers, and others who transport multiple beverages. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-743, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

