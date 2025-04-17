Oxford Capital Group Announces Acquisition Of Eleven Seniors Housing Properties In Minnesota

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC ("Oxford Capital") today announced its acquisition of the Carefree Portfolio, eleven seniors housing properties totaling 489 units in the Minneapolis area and northern Minnesota. An affiliate of Oxford acquired the properties from an independent operator. Oxford's senior housing management affiliate, Oxford Living US, LLC, will manage the properties. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to continue to expand our senior housing silo as we strategically assemble a portfolio of properties throughout the United States and Canada," said John W. Rutledge, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC, the Chicago based investor/manager/developer, as well as Chairman of Oxford Living. "Oxford Living has made targeted senior housing acquisitions and investments in a number of growing markets throughout the southeastern United States, the Pacific northwest and Canada, including Florida and Ontario. Our Minnesota acquisition fits well into our acquisition strategy. We plan further portfolio acquisitions in these and other markets."

"While most institutional investors focus on high-end development in urban centers, our strategy is to buy overlooked mid-market properties which are dependable, comfortable and affordable," said Oxford Living President Lawrence Cummings, who has over thirty years of experience in seniors housing management, operations and development. "We have been warmly received by the resident community in the properties we are acquiring, as well as by the civic leadership in the Minnesota markets in which we are investing. We look forward to continuing to fulfill the properties' mission to serve their residents and surrounding communities."

Oxford Living focuses on high private pay senior housing properties in both primary and important secondary markets throughout the United States and Canada. Acquisitions focus on markets with compelling demographics and properties with significant value-add potential.

The eleven property Carefree Portfolio totals 489 units located in the greater Minneapolis area, Duluth and other markets in northern Minnesota. Oxford will invest several million dollars in the coming years enhancing the properties and will add services in several of the properties as needed.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Living, LLC

Based in Chicago, Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm which focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, and redevelopments of operationally-intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $4 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality; senior housing; hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family; urban retail; and parking.

Oxford Living, LLC oxfordliving is its wholly owned senior housing subsidiary which manages Oxford's growing portfolio of strategically located independent, assisted and memory care properties.

Oxford and/or its principals' senior housing investments are or have been located throughout Ontario Canada, Washington state, as well as Miami and other markets in Florida, Ohio markets, including Cleveland, Columbus, and Youngstown; various markets in Virginia, Georgia, Vermont and Tennessee, as well as several markets in Oregon, including Bend and Eugene. These transactions include investing in and developing/redeveloping and managing skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living and memory care facilities.

In the hotel area, Oxford manages various properties through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC , with a geographic focus including the nation's top metropolitan areas: Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, New York City, Portland OR, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, metro Washington D.C., select resort markets, and other markets with unique attributes including Charleston, SC. Oxford Residential, LLC develops mid-rise and high-rise multi-family properties in key strategic markets throughout the United States.

For information, visit .

Contact Information:

Natalie Stanichuk

Page One Public Relations

312-420-2225

[email protected]

SOURCE Oxford Capital Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED