Auto Shanghai 2025: Marelli Highlights Its Platform Approach To Simplify Product Development For Different Vehicle Segments

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Marelli's platform-based products leverage a highly pre-developed (up to 70%) technological foundation, and at the same time leave room for carmakers to customize features. This approach provides a competitive advantage for automakers in both innovation and development speed. Three different platforms –, and– have been designed to offer scalable and cutting-edge solutions, specifically crafted to meet the needs of various target markets and buyers.

Lean platform solutions contain minimal components and are "fit-for-purpose", sustainable, affordable, and launch-ready, geared toward more accessible and environmentally conscious automotive solutions, without compromising performance. Products developed on the Lean platform showcase relevant achievements in weight reduction, design simplification, and enhanced technology efficiency, among others. These technologies are designed to align with the requirements of base trims, entry-level vehicles, and brands.

Focused on scalability, the Pro platform encompasses versions of pioneering products that are designed to be affordable, without compromising quality or functionality. These solutions are targeted for the evolving demands of Electric Vehicles and various distinct vehicle segments.

The Elite platform exemplifies the pinnacle of innovation, encompassing industry-first, high-end, and distinctive technologies that are aimed at premium and luxury segments.

A special focus at Auto Shanghai will be on the Lean platform , with the launch of two technologies in the propulsion and chassis domains.

New LeanEnergy battery management system

LeanEnergy is a Battery Management System based on a centralized architecture, where all cells are connected to the same board. This configuration offers an effective solution for managing battery packs containing up to 108 cells, making it particularly suitable for moderately sized packs used in MHEV, PHEV, and small BEVs. The platform features both High Voltage and Low Voltage circuits on the same board, which are separated by an isolation barrier to ensure safety and efficiency. Since 2010, Marelli has mass produced these cost-effective solutions, demonstrating their long-term commitment and expertise in battery management systems for xEVs.

New LeanSuspension technology

LeanSuspension represents the evolution of Marelli's Smart Damping Control (SDC) semi-active shock absorbers, and is a high-performing yet accessible innovation. This technology provides optimal performance with a semi-active damping system that utilizes a single electronic valve, matching the performance levels of a dual-valve smart damping solution in terms of damping force.

This patented solution can continuously regulate both the rebound and compression phases, resulting in reduced response times compared to traditional systems. The primary benefits include reduced complexity, weight, and cost, particularly when compared to dual smart damping solutions. The LeanSuspension solution exemplifies Marelli's commitment to advancing suspension technologies, supporting automakers in enhancing safety, comfort, and agility.

New application for ProDisplay: hidden integration behind the door panel

Marelli will showcase a version of its ProDisplay , featuring hidden display capability applied for the first time behind a door panel. This allows the display to remain invisible until activated, creating a sleek, minimalist aesthetic. This innovation merges cutting-edge technology with refined interior design, enhancing driver interaction through its intuitive functionality. By presenting the display in an unexpected location, we continue to push the boundaries of in-vehicle displays, setting new benchmarks in style and sophistication.

Another application of the ProDisplay showcased at Marelli's booth will be the Large Size Display, that transforms in-car entertainment with its expansive central infotainment and passenger screens. Engineered for clarity and interactivity, it captivates passengers by delivering vibrant visuals and seamless connectivity, providing an immersive, engaging experience.

"Fast Forward. Forward Fast." concept

As previously announced, Marelli's presence at Auto Shanghai 2025 is characterized by the theme "Fast Forward. Forward Fast." and the booth will offer a curated journey through four distinct zones, each demonstrating how the company drives speed to market for customers. The first area, called the 'Momentum Lab' will focus on Marelli's agile approach to innovation through Minimum Viable Products (MVPs). Next, the 'Velocity Zone' will be dedicated to Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) enablement tools, illustrating how Marelli supports scalable architectures in a flexible and affordable manner. In the 'Acceleration Lane', Marelli will highlight its tiered hardware development platform approach. Finally, the 'Instant Impact' area will display ready-to-offer technologies, for immediate deployment.

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 45,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

