Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Attorneys Selected For Prestigious Leadership Program

Catherine Elbakidze and Christina Hubbard will complete the 2025 NCAJ NEXT Leadership Program.

DURHAM, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has announced that two of its attorneys, Catherine Elbakidze and Christina Hubbard , have been selected to participate in the acclaimed North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) NEXT Leadership Program. This rigorous program is designed to enhance the skills and experience of the "next generation of trial lawyer leaders in North Carolina."

The NCAJ NEXT Leadership Program has a highly competitive and comprehensive selection process. NCAJ seeks qualified attorneys "who have a history of involvement and leadership in their communities."

"We are incredibly proud of Catherine and Christina for being chosen for this esteemed program," said James S. Farrin , President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "Their selection is a testament to their formidable skills and dedication to the legal profession."

Elbakidze has a proactive approach to personal injury law and has demonstrated a strong commitment to community service throughout her career. The NEXT program is yet another way Elbakidze is arming herself with powerful tools that help her, in her own words, "perform legal work that brings people relief and peace of mind."

Hubbard helps people every day who have been hurt by the negligence of others, such as in car wrecks. She is a passionate advocate for her clients and the NEXT program will bolster her already advanced litigation skills.

