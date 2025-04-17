Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Product To Enhance Situational Awareness(CLR-303)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to improve a driver's situational awareness and safety while traveling," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the OMNI CAMERA REAR- VIEW MIRROR. My design would also automatically record any accidents, incidents, crimes, or confrontations as they unfold."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced situational awareness and security for drivers. In doing so, it ensures the driver is fully aware of ever-changing situations while traveling. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also would provide an accurate and unbiased account of accidents. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, truck drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-303, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED