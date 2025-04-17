Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Product To Enhance Situational Awareness(CLR-303)
PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to improve a driver's situational awareness and safety while traveling," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the OMNI CAMERA REAR- VIEW MIRROR. My design would also automatically record any accidents, incidents, crimes, or confrontations as they unfold."
The patent-pending invention provides enhanced situational awareness and security for drivers. In doing so, it ensures the driver is fully aware of ever-changing situations while traveling. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also would provide an accurate and unbiased account of accidents. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, truck drivers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-303, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment