ENDEAVOUR PUBLISHES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



London, 17 April 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the“Group” or the“Company”) announces that it will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 22 May 2025 at 2 pm (London time) / 9 am (Toronto time).

A copy of the Notice of AGM, including the Management Information Circular and Form of Proxy have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders, and in compliance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6R submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . In addition, the Notice of AGM including the Management Information Circular will shortly be filed under the Company's profile at and is available to view on the Company's website at .

The Company's AGM will be held as an in person meeting at One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. Shareholders can listen to the live audio webcast and ask questions via the Q&A messaging function during the meeting. Further information, including how to vote or appoint a proxy in respect of the AGM, is set out in the Notice of AGM.

CONTACT INFORMATION