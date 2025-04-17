SCORCHING SUMMER TEMPS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SEASON FOR THERMAHOOD's DIY WEATHER-PROOFING ON AMAZON

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures heat up across the United States, Thermahood , a popular UK/Irish DIY product that seals energy-draining drafts around high-hat ceiling lights, is anticipating another wave of success in the U.S. market on Amazon . While Thermahood's recent launch attracted homeowners wanting to better weather-proof their homes for winter, its new campaign will ensure consumers know that these $10, building code-compliant covers (that cover the backside of high hat lights) can also keep their homes cool and air conditioning costs low during the summertime.

“In the U.S., more so than the UK and Ireland, I've noticed a lopsided priority between winter-proofing vs summer-proofing,” stated Insulation and Drywall Expert Vince Boden, Thermahood Founder.“We're working to show American homeowners that a home's 'tightness' is more than meets the eye, literally, and tiny gaps can also make a big difference as outdoor temperatures heat up.”

Boden, a mechanical engineer who owned/ran a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues prior to developing these flame retardant hoods, says Thermahood is designed to safely and completely cap off air-leakage when placed behind recessed lighting. It also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage, improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10 pack costs approximately $100.

“At less than $10 a hood, Thermahood's unique design has made it a game-changer for families looking to stay cool this summer without breaking the bank, and our Amazon launch has made us more accessible than ever before. We look forward to playing an essential role in another season of home projects from coast to coast,” added Boden.

For more information, visit:

Amazon: Walmart:

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.

Jennifer Weinstein

InDistribution Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.