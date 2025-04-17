Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Reports Over 24,000 Participants and 4,000 Agreements in Second Umrah and Ziyarah Forum

AL MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ghassan Alnwaimi, General Supervisor of Exhibitions and Conferences at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, affirmed that the Ministry operates with clear objectives aimed at enabling the largest possible number of Muslims to perform Hajj and Umrah with ease and convenience, while enhancing their religious, cultural, and humanitarian experience in the Kingdom.Alnwaimi explained that the forum works to showcase achievements and integrate efforts between the public and private sectors, amid the increasing number of Umrah performers to more than 16 million. He emphasized the ongoing work to develop all services and improve the experience of the Guests of Al-Rahman, making it necessary to establish conferences and forums that reflect the uniqueness of each system. "This led to the Hajj Services Conference, which reflects the Hajj business environment, and the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, which focuses on developing services for Umrah performers and visitors.The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum serves as a vital strategic hub where government agencies, private businesses, and nonprofit organizations converge in an environment designed to foster creativity and development. This collaborative platform, jointly organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Guests of Al-Rahman Service Program, creates an ecosystem specifically designed to nurture innovation while providing entrepreneurs and creative minds with opportunities to showcase transformative solutions and concepts that enhance the experience of those performing Umrah and visiting the holy sitesAlnwaimi continued: "The forum serves as a genuine connection between service providers from outside the Kingdom, such as tourism and Umrah companies, and the relevant local agencies, alongside providers of supporting services like accommodation, transportation, and hospitality. This facilitates the contracting process and creates high transparency that contributes to service development." He points out that the Umrah business ecosystem requires a platform to oversee service quality and guarantee the rights of Rahman's guests. Hence, the forum was launched as a primary incubator for the integration of this ecosystem.The forum attracted decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and innovators from around the world, noting the organization of several qualitative events, most notably the "Sustainable Solutions Challenge," which aims to honour creators and initiative owners to address the challenges faced by the Ministry. Additionally, the "Historical Sites Hackathon" focused on reviving historical sites in Makkah and Madinah by producing digital and artistic content and innovative designs that enhance visitor experiences.Regarding the targets for the next edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, Alnwami explained that the third edition will witness significant expansion in participation size and targeted scopes, saying: "In each edition, we look for added value. In the last year, more than 4,000 agreements were signed. The number of exhibitors increased from 70 to more than 100, and attendance doubled to more than 24,000. The number of speakers increased from 50 to more than 100."Alnwaimi concluded: "We have already begun preparations for the next edition of the forum, and some partnerships were signed at this exhibition, which gives us great motivation to set more ambitious targets commensurate with the responsibility we bear to serve the Guests of Al-Rahman."

