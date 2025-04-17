Rare Decoys And Paintings By Acclaimed Canadian Folk Artists Score Big In Miller & Miller's April 12 Online-Only Auction

Merganser drake decoy by Nova Scotia carver Capt. Edwin Bachman (1872-1914) of stylish form, with a carved head featuring a prominent integral crest and carved eyes (CA$35,400).

The mixed media on Masonite by Cyril Hirtle (Nova Scotia, 1918-2003), titled A Day on the Farm, was a true sleeper, selling for more than five times the $5,000 high estimate (CA$27,140).

Mixed media on beaverboard signed by folk art icon Maud Lewis (Nova Scotia, 1903-1970), titled Oxen in Winter, an image that spanned three decades and dated to 1969-70 (CA$17,700).

This 6-inch-tall painted carved wood sculpture by Collins Eisenhauer (Nova Scotia, 1898-1979), depicting a man in black clothes sitting on a brown stool carving a swan, settled at CA$12,980.

This crocheted side chair covered in jute and finished with colored yarn, by Albert Lohnes (West Berlin, Nova Scotia, 1895-1977), fetched CA$10,620 against a high estimate of $6,000.

The sale featured the collection of Chris Huntington, arguably the most recognized name in the world of Canadiana folk art. It grossed $379,635 (Canadian).

- Ben LennoxNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare merganser drake decoy by Capt. Edwin Bachman (1872-1914) sold for $35,400, and original paintings by acclaimed Nova Scotia folk artists Cyril Hirtle (1918-2003) and Maud Lewis (1903-1970) realized $27,140 and $17,700, respectively, in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s online East Coast Canadiana & Folk Art auction held April 12th.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer's premium.The auction featured the collection of Chris Huntington,“arguably the most recognized name in the world of Canadiana folk art,” according to Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. In all, 304 lots came up for bid, in categories that included Canadiana, folk art, textiles, art and decoys. Online bidding was via MillerandMillerAuctions and LiveAuctioneers.“Chris Huntington was a trailblazer on the East Coast of Canada – an antique dealer, artist, auctioneer, passionate collector and someone with the ability to hone in on talented folk artists and assist in bringing them to prominence,” said Ben Lennox of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.Mr. Lennox added,“Chris's eye for the exuberant, whimsical, colorful and fancy brought the collecting community together to fight for some of his treasures. Many of the highlights of the day were displayed proudly in his home, and battles ensued to ensure the next caretakers of these fine objects of merit could display them distinctly amongst their procured collections.”The 17 1⁄2 inch long merganser drake decoy by Nova Scotia carver Capt. Edwin Bachman was of stylish form, with a carved head featuring a prominent integral crest and carved eyes. It boasted the original paint, with some early second paint to the white areas and bill. The 8 1⁄4 inch tall decoy was probably carved sometime between 1890-1910 and sold for a little below estimate.The mixed media on Masonite by Cyril Hirtle, titled A Day on the Farm, was one of the surprise lots of the auction, selling for more than five times the $5,000 high estimate. The large work (24 inches by 30 inches, board minus the frame) depicted life on the farm and captured various farm activities with lively detail, color and imagination. The painting was signed lower center.The mixed media on beaverboard signed by folk art icon Maud Lewis (1903-1970), titled Oxen in Winter, was small in scale (just 11 3⁄4 inches by 14 inches) but the mighty oxen took up most of the space, quietly staring straight ahead. It was a serial image that spanned three decades and dated to 1969-1970, likely one of her last in the popular series. It sold for near the high estimate.Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $379,635. 439 online bidders placed a combined 6,940 bids. 100 percent of lots were sold, while 44 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates. Online bidding was via LiveAuctioneers and the Miller & Miller website (MillerandMillerAuctions). Phone and absentee bids were also accepted.A painted carved wood sculpture by Collins Eisenhauer (Nova Scotia, 1898-1979) depicting a man in black clothes sitting on a brown stool carving a swan, settled at $12,980 against a high estimate of $8,000. The man's expression reflected his focus, as he firmly held the swan by the neck while his other hand held a knife. The untouched, 6-inch-tall piece was made circa 1975.An oil on canvas by Charles F. Comfort (1900-1994), depicting Lunenburg Harbour, Canada and titled Emerald Sea, sold within estimate for $11,210. The work depicted a fishing dory coming up on the wharf, and a rocky shoreline dotted with shingled houses and sheds. It was signed and dated (“1940”) and was in fine condition, measuring 20 inches by 26 inches (canvas, less frame).A crocheted side chair covered in jute and then finished with colored yarn, made by Albert Lohnes (West Berlin, Nova Scotia, 1895-1977), fetched $10,620 against a high estimate of $6,000. Rarely seen outside museums, the chair is one of 16 known examples and showed a house and oxen team on a blue background that included multiple white and red diamonds.An enamel on canvas painting by Joe Norris (Lower Prospect, Nova Scotia, 1924-1996), one of Canada's most impressive artists, was a circa 1980 rendering titled Ships Offshore. The large, compelling and attractive painting, housed in the original 36 inch by 54 1⁄2 inch frame, showed a busy scene by the ocean's shore. It was artist signed and hit $10,620, topping the high estimate.Another sleeper lot was the unusual circa 1900 game board with white and black dots in a large circle on a dark green background and a divided orange square in the center, used for playing the German game "Fang den Hut" (or Nyout), a game played with dice as players race their playing pieces around the track. It had an estimate of $800-$1,000 but sold for $7,670.A pair of circa 1930-1940 merganser decoys carved by Lindsey Levy (Nova Scotia, 1892-1980), in as-found, untouched condition and with the original paint, changed hands for $5,015, about what was expected. The drake was 6 1⁄4 inches tall, while the hen was 6 inches tall. The decoys were illustrated in color in the book The Spirit of Nova Scotia by Richard Henning Field, p. 16.A pair of circa 1910 merganser decoys by Manson Young (Tancook Island, Nova Scotia, 1883-1953), in as-found untouched condition, sold within estimate for $4,130. The hen had a slightly lower profile body compared to the drake, which had painted eyes and a strong form, with in-use wear and scuffs to the tail. Both were also illustrated in The Spirit of Nova Scotia.A profusely decorated "last look" wall box, with the mirror between the top overhanging shelf and a lower open compartment for combs and brushes, a towel bar hanging below, garnered $3,835, more than doubling the $1,500 high estimate. The circa 1890-1910“last look” mirror, from Lunenburg County, appeared in the book Canadian Country Furniture by Michael Bird.A rare, circa 1875 canvas riggers bag in untouched condition from East Lahave, Nova Scotia, finished at $3,835, besting the $3,500 high estimate. The bag, with original oxidized blue paint and painted with two full-rigged ships, mariner symbols, and a striped border at top in red, white, and black on a yellow ground, was hand-stitched, with eyelets for a carrying strap.To watch a short YouTube video highlighting some of the auction's top-selling items, click this link:Miller & Miller Auctions' calendar of upcoming online-only auctions includes the following:.May 21-23: Toys, Comics & Advertising.May 24-25: Advertising & Petroliana.June 5: Luxury WatchesMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at .... Auction Highlights

