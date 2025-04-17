INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Fluence Energy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence's battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects. As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Plaintiff and other Class Members have suffered significant losses and damages.

Shares of Fluence Energy have fallen over 45% on February 11 after the company reported a 49% year-over-year revenue decline and significantly reduced its full-year guidance. This decline follows a February 22, 2024, report by Blue Orca Capital alleging that Fluence failed to disclose a lawsuit filed by Siemens Energy, its largest shareholder's U.S. affiliate, accusing the company of engineering failures and misrepresentations. The report also claimed that Fluence's major customer, AES, was dissatisfied with current contracts.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

