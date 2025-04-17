Express Elevator Acquires Ascend Elevator, Expanding Service Footprint In Wisconsin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic acquisition marks an exciting milestone in our growth and strengthens our presence in the Milwaukee area. We are thrilled to welcome Ascend's valued customers to the Express family and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition while continuing to deliver the high-quality service they've come to expect. We'd also like to acknowledge Stephenie and Tenia for their dedication and contributions in helping make this achievement possible.

"This acquisition represents an important step in our mission to provide top-tier service across a broader region," said Hans Spielmann, President of Express Elevator Milwaukee. "We're excited to welcome the Ascend customers into our growing family and look forward to continuing to provide them excellent customer service and enhanced capabilities."

Express Elevator is a division of ESI (Elevator Service Inc.), a parent company dedicated to fostering the growth and long-term success of independent elevator service providers. ESI partners with local businesses to provide strategic guidance, operational resources, and investment-while preserving each company's unique identity and commitment to outstanding service.

"We are proud to support Express Elevator in this meaningful expansion," said Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI. "Welcoming Ascend into the Express & ESI family is a great example of how we're building partnerships with strong, customer-focused businesses that reflect our values of integrity, safety, and service excellence."

Express Elevator began with the goal of delivering higher quality elevator systems and maintenance to Central and Southern Wisconsin and North Central Illinois. We have grown to partner with over 350 satisfied customers during our 20 years of operation.

As one of the largest independent elevator service providers in the state, we are your local elevator experts. Our highly skilled field technicians are available for your immediate needs, and our staff can partner with you to provide an ongoing maintenance program and long-range capital planning that ensures your elevator equipment remains reliable and safe into the future.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)