Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lighter For Smokers (CLM-719)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to alert a smoker if they leave their lighter behind," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the G Y LIGHTERS. My design would help prevent the owner of the lighter from losing or misplacing it and having to buy a new one."

The invention provides an inventive new lighter for smokers. In doing so, it helps prevent a lost, misplaced, or stolen lighter. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of searching for a lighter or being without one. It also eliminates the cost associated with buying replacement lighters. The invention features a compact and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-719, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED