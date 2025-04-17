Impilo Joins The Elation Partner Hub To Enhance At-Home Healthcare Delivery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its inception in 2020, Impilo has been the backbone of virtual care, enabling providers to seamlessly procure, order, and ship medical devices directly to patients. The plug-and-play solution enables remote monitoring devices, supplies, and sensors at home, providing logistics, tech-enabled support services, and API infrastructure to enhance virtual care offerings.

"At Impilo, we are committed to breaking down barriers to care by making healthcare delivery seamless and accessible," said Josh Stein, Founder & CEO of Impilo. "Partnering with Elation Health allows us to further empower providers with the tools they need to efficiently manage remote patient care, ensuring that patients receive the right support at the right time-all from the comfort of their homes - whether you are a direct care provider or tech-enabled, we can help."

Elation Health's platform is designed to support primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burdens and restoring the doctor-patient relationship. Serving over 36,000 clinicians caring for more than 16 million patients, Elation Health's solutions are trusted by thousands of small, independent practices and digital health companies alike.

This partnership comes off of Impilo's recent $11.5 million Series A funding round, led by Construct Capital, aimed at expanding its footprint across the provider and payer sectors as well as continuing to support digital health companies.

By integrating with Elation Health. Impilo is equipped to enhance its offerings, ensuring patients and providers alike receive high-quality care in the comfort of their homes.

About Impilo

Impilo empowers healthcare organizations to start and scale connected care programs in virtual care. Impilo enables remote monitoring devices, supplies, and other sensors through a plug-and-play platform that includes logistics, tech-enabled services, and API infrastructure. Impilo works with various healthcare organizations, including ACOs, Medical Device Companies, Community Health Centers, and Digital Health companies. For more information, visit .

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the technology platform for primary care success. Supporting 36,000 clinicians caring for more than 18 million Americans, Elation Health's AI-powered EHR and billing solutions are designed for delivering high-value personalized care. The company's focus on clinician experience makes the platform the most-trusted and highest-rated in its segment across various settings, through innovative collaboration, workflow and AI implementation all tailored to primary care. Learn more at elationhealth , LinkedIn , and X .

