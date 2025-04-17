Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) Hosts Inaugural National Championship In Austin, TX – April 17–20
With a focus on building the sport from the grassroots level, the CCL is helping shape the future of cricket in America-one student-athlete at a time.
Founded in 2025 by students at Georgetown University-and supported by USA Cricket and the National Cricket League (NCL) -the CCL is the first student-founded, student-led, and student-operated league of its kind in North America. The 2025 championship features 12 top university teams:
- Georgetown University Rice University UCLA University of Florida University of Wisconsin–Madison University of California, Irvine University of Southern California University of Texas at Austin Arizona State University Texas A&M University University of Texas at Dallas University of Washington
Matches will be played in the exciting“Sixty Strikes” 10-over (60-ball) format and livestreamed on the NCL Cricket app, with match times scheduled for global prime-time viewership. Broadcast partners across Southeast Asia and other cricket-loving regions will broadcast globally.
"The launch of the Collegiate Cricket League marks a breakthrough moment for the growth of cricket in the United States," said Haroon Lorgat, Commissioner of the National Cricket League (NCL). "By investing in young players through competitive, student-driven platforms like the CCL, we are laying the foundation for future national and Olympic-level success. It's inspiring to see the next generation take ownership of cricket's future."
"I've seen cricket growing in America with my own eyes over the past four to five years,'' said Wasim Akram, legendary cricketer and mentor.“However, real fan following still needs to be developed, and the game must grow at the grassroots level. The Collegiate Cricket League is an excellent initiative toward that goal. I wish all 12 teams the very best as they compete in this inaugural championship."
“This is more than a weekend tournament-it's a movement,” said Steven M. Smith, Executive Director of CCL.“We're pairing the best of American education with the world's second most popular sport. Our goal is to make the CCL one of the most-watched collegiate leagues in the world. The CCL will become the most-watched collegiate sport globally, tapping into the sports global 2.5 billion fans worldwide.”
The event is free and open to the public, and all are invited to attend and support this important moment for student-led athletics.
As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the CCL is committed to expanding access, launching men's and women's seasons, providing scholarships, and working with universities to elevate cricket to varsity status. To support the league's mission or get involved, visit -where you can make a tax-deductible donation to help grow cricket across North America.
