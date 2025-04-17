From Inspiration To Action: Kiss The Ground Guides Viewers Of Kiss The Ground And Common Ground Films On Amazon Prime Video To Engage In The Regenerative Movement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Official Impact Partner of the hope-filled documentaries, Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, available on Prime Video beginning this Earth Day (April 22), Kiss the Ground invites global audiences to stream and take action

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, audiences worldwide can stream Kiss the Ground and Common Ground-two hope-filled, action-driven documentaries-on Amazon Prime Video starting April 22, 2025. Created by Josh and Rebecca Tickell of Big Picture Ranch in partnership with the nonprofit Kiss the Ground, these films spotlight regenerative agriculture as a groundbreaking solution to our climate, health, and water crisis. But the story doesn't stop when the credits roll.

Since 2013, Kiss the Ground has been a leading voice for regeneration and healthy soil, catalyzing millions to take action through storytelling, education, and partnerships. As an Official Impact Partner of these films, Kiss the Ground provides viewers with actionable ways to deepen their engagement with the Regenerative Movement.

"This Earth Day, together with our film partners Josh and Rebecca Tickell and millions around the globe, we celebrate a significant milestone for the Regenerative Movement with the streaming release of Kiss the Ground and Common Ground. Our vision is to ensure that anyone inspired by these films feels empowered and supported in taking their next step-whether learning more about regenerative agriculture, connecting with farmers, or using their dollar to shop regeneratively–there's a place for everyone in this movement.”–Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

Regenerative Movement Gaining Undeniable Momentum

The release of these films comes at a critical time for regeneration awareness. According to Kiss the Ground's latest research, awareness of regenerative agriculture has nearly doubled since 2023 (6.8% vs. 4%). Yet, only 8% of adults actively engage with farmers about food production-highlighting a critical gap in consumer involvement that must be addressed.

To bridge this gap and build the movement, Kiss the Ground offers tangible ways for individuals and companies to take action:



Watch Both Films: Stream Kiss the Ground and Common Ground on Prime Video beginning April 22

Join the Watch Party: Please join us for a virtual watch party on Earth Day, April 22, at 10 am PST. Join filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, along with special guests Woody Harrelson, Rosario Dawson, Ian Somerhalder, Sadhguru, and Jason Mraz

Take the Course: Enroll in Kiss the Ground's new on-demand course, Regenerative Agriculture Essentials , a 90-minute introduction designed for individuals and teams eager to learn why regeneration is vital for our future

Connect with Farmers: Explore Kiss the Ground's Farmer Map to find local farmers near you or meet inspiring farmers through their short series, 5 with a Farmer

Shop Regenerative: Access free online guides that help consumers make informed decisions about purchasing food grown using regenerative practices Help Transition Acres: Support Kiss the Ground's goal of raising $250K this Earth Month to transition 25K acres into regenerative agriculture-every $100 donation catalyzes change across 10 acres

The Regenerative Movement is growing rapidly-and Kiss the Ground invites everyone to be part of this transformation. Whether inspired by these films or simply curious about how healthier soil can heal our planet, Kiss the Ground offers resources that meet you where you are and guide you toward meaningful action. For every $100 donated, the nonprofit Kiss the Ground inspires and catalyzes 10 acres into regenerative agriculture, working directly with farmers, consultants, and partners.

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.





Attachments



Kiss the Ground Research Results Regenerative Agriculture Essentials

CONTACT: Nathan Rice Kiss The Ground ...