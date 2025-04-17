Correction: RCI Banque: ‘’2024 Annual Financial Report’’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 16th, 2025 RCI Banque: (Correction) Notice of availability of the ''2024 Annual Financial Report'' in English version A corrected version of the 2024 Annual Report, published on April 9th, 2025, in PDF format in English version, is available on the Mobilize Financial Services website . Non-material changes have been made:

Page Text before correction Corrected text 360 In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the results of operations for the year ended 31 December 2009 In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the results of operations for the year ended 31 December 2024 478 In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the company as at 31 December 2009 In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the company as at 31 December 2024 479 We attest that the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance sets out the information required by Articles L.225‐37‐4, L.22‐10‐10 and L.22‐10‐9 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce). We attest that the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance sets out the information required by Articles L.225‐37‐4 and L.22‐10‐10 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce).

These corrections have no impact on the report in French and in ESEF format filed with the AMF, the content of which remains unchanged.

The corrected report in English is available at the following address : Financial Reports

April 9th, 2025

RCI Banque: ''2024 Annual Financial Report''

The ''2024 Annual Financial Report'' prepared in PDF format is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website

Press Release - Annual financial report 2024 [Correction] Press Release - Annual financial report 2024