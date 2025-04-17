Treat Yourself Twice: Dazzle Nails & J Blanton Announce Mani-Pedi Giveaway + Complimentary Remodel Consult

Bathrooms by J. Blanton

Dazzle Nails Evanston - delivering elegant nail artistry and expert care in the heart of downtown Evanston.

A luxurious walk-in shower remodel by Bathrooms by J. Blanton, featuring natural stone tile, a rainfall shower panel system, and built-in niche shelving for a spa-inspired experience.

From Nails to New Bathrooms: Dazzle Nails & J. Blanton Team Up for a Spring Self-Care Giveaway.

- Aizik ZimermanEVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ready for a glow-up that goes beyond the nail salon? This spring, Dazzle Nails and Bathrooms by J. Blanton are teaming up to deliver the ultimate self-care moment-from flawless nails to dreamy bathroom upgrades.From April 15 through May 15, Dazzle clients can enter to win a Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Package-and every entry comes with a bonus: a complimentary bathroom remodeling consultation from the pros at Bathrooms by J Blanton. Because treating yourself shouldn't stop at your fingertips.Entering is easy:📍 Scan the QR code at Dazzle Nails in Evanston, or📱 Find the code on Dazzle's Instagram page (@dazzlenails_evanston)📝 Fill out a short form✨ That's it-you're entered to win, and you'll receive details on how to schedule your complimentary consultation with J Blanton's design team.One lucky winner will be pampered with Dazzle's signature deluxe mani-pedi experience, while every participant walks away with expert insights to begin reimagining their bathroom space.“This giveaway is about treating yourself on every level,” said Aizik Zimerman, CEO at J. Blanton Plumbing.“Whether it's flawless nails or a spa-worthy bathroom, we're here to make it happen.”The winner will be announced on Dazzle Nails Instagram and in the salon, so be sure to follow along and watch your DMs!Follow for updates and the winner reveal:📍 @dazzlenails_evanston📍 @jblantonplumbing

