PDQ Named To The Shatter List For Supporting Women In Tech

Device management software company recognized by Women Tech Council

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PDQ has been named to the Women Tech Council's 2025 Shatter List , which showcases tech companies removing barriers faced by women in the industry. This recognition is an affirmation of the culture PDQ has built, designed to support women leading, innovating, and thriving in the tech sector.

“From its beginnings, the founders of PDQ wanted this to be a place where you could bring your best self to work. An important part of that is ensuring we cultivate a workplace where women can lead, thrive, and shape the future of our company,” said Dan Cook, CEO of PDQ.“Being included on the Women Tech Council's Shatter List is great validation that PDQ is on the right track. We're incredibly grateful for the talented women at PDQ who help us fulfill our mission to make device management simple, secure, and pretty damn quick.”

Founded in 2007, the Women Tech Council is a national organization dedicated to amplifying the economic impact of women in tech by creating a more sustainable talent pipeline through increased visibility, mentoring, and networking. The Women Tech Council first introduced the Shatter List in 2018 to recognize organizations that work to shatter the glass ceiling through their culture and practices.

PDQ's commitment to women in tech touches each of the four key areas that Women Tech Council's Shatter List celebrates:

- Executive engagement: PDQ's executive team actively champions initiatives that elevate women in technology, driving change from the top down.

- Company leadership initiatives: Women hold leadership roles across the company, from the executive team to engineering to strategy.

- Community investment: PDQ proudly supports Tech-Moms, a nonprofit that helps women transition into tech careers through education, training, and support.

- Formal internal programs: The Women of PDQ employee resource group (ERG) provides a dedicated space for connection and professional growth. Paired with our mentorship program, internship opportunities, and inclusive hiring practices, we're building clear, supportive pathways into tech.

“People appreciate the challenges that PDQ brings, the career growth and opportunity, the exposure to wonderful leaders, strong teams that champion psychological safety,” said Camille Junca, VP of People Ops.“I think we do a great job in a lot of areas, and of course, there's always more work we can do.”

Thanks in part to these initiatives, the women of PDQ consistently report strong coworker relationships, a sense of autonomy, and a shared purpose.

But for PDQ, supporting gender equality isn't just the right thing to do - it's a smart business strategy. The women of PDQ have played a critical role in the company's rapid growth, supporting three acquisitions in the last five years, developing new products, and improving existing solutions.

However, PDQ is still a work in progress. We'll continue to evolve as we find new ways to meet this ideal of gender equality in the workplace.

"There's an opportunity to do better here," said Junca. "We can take steps toward that in a way that's values-driven, collaborative, and improvement oriented.”

PDQ and the other companies on the 2025 Shatter List - including Adobe, Dell, Goldman Sachs, and more - will be formally recognized at the Women Tech Council Innovation Summit: The Age of AI on May 2.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by sysadmins worldwide, our suite of products streamlines patching, software deployment, and device management for Windows and Apple environments. Founded in 2001 and based in South Salt Lake, Utah, PDQ was built by sysadmins, for sysadmins. Learn more at pdq.

Meredith Kreisa

PDQ

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.