Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Food/Beverage Packaging Idea (CLM-169)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a more convenient way to transport, prepare and store food, so I invented this," said an inventor from Westerville, OH. My design, could more easily provide urgent relief to starving victims of natural disasters or drought."

This intuitive and easy to use idea would provide a new and convenient way to package food that would save space by being collapsible. In doing so, it would save space, time and money. Additionally, its' convenient design could make life easier and improve peace of mind for those on the go.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-169, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

