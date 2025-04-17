DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc., Named A Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer By Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

Battle Creek manufacturing location honored for efforts to attract and retain veteran team members

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, announced today that DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. (DMMI), in Battle Creek has been recognized as a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).

Gold Level is MVAA's highest distinction for veteran support in the workplace, making DMMI just one of 34 employers across Michigan to achieve the honor. To become a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer, DMMI has completed several initiatives, including offering a veteran benefit package, differential pay, veteran onboarding and retention programs, and more. With the honor, the location also has access to new resources and opportunities to collaborate with other Gold-Level employers to further enhance its veteran outreach.

Currently, over 120 of DMMI's more than 2,000-person team come from military service backgrounds, including veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists and guardsmen.

"We appreciate the MVAA for their work and this honor, which is a testament to all our team does to support our people, including veterans," said Jack Carlsen, a senior maintenance technician team leader at DMMI. Before DENSO, he served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years and now co-leads DMMI's DENSO Veterans Network, an associate resource group. "The recognition reenergizes us as we continue to try to raise the bar in how we attract, retain and support those from the service member community."

The MVAA coordinates and provides support, care, advocacy and service to veterans and their families. The state agency's initiatives include working with organizations to remove barriers to employment for veterans and recognizing those that stand out at Gold, Silver and Bronze Levels.

DENSO has been producing leading automotive thermal products in Battle Creek for 40 years. In October 2019, the MVAA recognized DMMI with a Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer recognition.

"Our culture is built around the ideas of quality, collaboration and continuous improvement," said Todd Greer, a vice president of manufacturing at DMMI and the executive sponsor of the DENSO Veterans Network. "These concepts can resonate with anyone, but veterans often take to them especially well. We're grateful for all they do to contribute to our teams and uphold our principles."

Other DENSO locations have also been recognized for their support of veteran team members. Most recently, in February this year, both DENSO Manufacturing Athens Tennessee, Inc. (DMAT), and DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. (DMTN), in Maryville were named Veteran Ready Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

In addition to supporting the veteran community, DENSO strives to be a great place to work for everyone. To that end, the company has employee-led resource groups across its North America locations that are open to all team members and dedicated to helping people of all backgrounds feel welcomed, valued, respected and heard in the workplace.

If interested in opportunities at a leading supplier committed to supporting its team members' success, visit DENSO's career page .

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit

SOURCE DENSO

