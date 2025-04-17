Cognoa Advocates For Expanded Insurance Coverage Of Canvas Dx As CDC Reports 1 In 31 Children Now Identified With Autism

Recent CDC data reveals significant regional disparities in autism identification, highlighting the need for standardized, accessible diagnostic approaches nationwide.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to yesterday's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report revealing that autism spectrum disorder now affects 1 in 31 U.S. children, Cognoa is calling for expanded insurance coverage of evidence-based diagnostic tools to address significant nationwide disparities in timely autism identification.

The CDC's latest data highlights substantial regional variations in autism diagnosis rates, ranging from 1 in 19 children in California to 1 in 103 in Texas, reflecting inconsistent access to evaluation services and underscoring the urgent need for standardized, accessible diagnostic approaches across all communities.

"These new findings confirm what many healthcare providers and families have experienced firsthand – there is an urgent need for equitable access to early, objective autism diagnosis," said Dr. Sharief Taraman, pediatric neurologist and CEO of Cognoa. "With research consistently showing better outcomes for children who receive timely support, we must work collectively to remove barriers to early identification."

Addressing Critical Diagnostic Delays

The current diagnostic pathway often requires families to wait months or even years to receive an autism evaluation from specialists. According to clinical data, the average time from initial concern to diagnosis remains approximately three years – a critical developmental window during which evidence-based interventions can have their greatest impact.

Canvas Dx, developed by Cognoa, is the first FDA-authorized diagnostic aid that enables primary care clinicians to deliver an autism evaluation for children ages 18 months to 6 years, potentially reducing wait times from months to days. This technology supports healthcare providers in making more timely diagnostic decisions, helping families access appropriate support services much sooner.

Collaborative Approach to Improving Access

Cognoa encourages multiple stakeholders to take action to help more children access timely diagnosis:

For Healthcare Providers:



Consider implementing objective diagnostic aids like Canvas Dx to supplement clinical judgment when evaluating children for developmental concerns Discuss available diagnostic options with families who express developmental concerns

For Health Insurers:



Review coverage policies for FDA-authorized diagnostic aids for autism to ensure alignment with clinical best practices Consider the downstream cost savings and improved outcomes associated with earlier intervention and support

For Families:



Discuss developmental concerns promptly with healthcare providers Ask about available diagnostic approaches, including technology-enabled tools that may accelerate the evaluation process

For Policymakers:



Support initiatives that expand access to timely autism identification in underserved communities Consider how Autism CARES Act funds might address diagnostic bottlenecks in the healthcare system

"Early identification and appropriate support can significantly improve developmental trajectories for children on the autism spectrum," said Dr. Taraman. "Several forward-thinking insurers and Medicaid programs have already recognized the value of covering tools like Canvas Dx, and we encourage others to join them in making early, accurate diagnosis accessible to all families."

About Cognoa

Cognoa is dedicated to transforming pediatric behavioral health through innovative, AI-powered solutions. Canvas Dx is the first FDA-authorized diagnostic aid enabling primary care clinicians to perform earlier, objective autism evaluations for children ages 18 months to 6 years.

Contact:

Emily Delong

[email protected]

+1 650-206-9273

SOURCE Cognoa

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED