Basepoint Expands Access To Mental Health Care With New Frisco, TX Location

FRISCO, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BasePoint, a leading provider of Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for adolescents and young adults, is expanding its reach with the opening of its fourth in-person clinic in Frisco, Texas. This new location strengthens BasePoint's mission to provide best-in-class mental health treatment while continuing its statewide Virtual IOP programming to ensure accessible care across Texas.

For BasePoint Founders Roy and Blake Serpa, this expansion is deeply personal. Blake shared, "Frisco is home. I grew up in Frisco. My sister's mental health struggles also started here at age 10. By 18, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and shortly after, we lost her to suicide," said Serpa. "BasePoint was built for families who don't know where to turn but want the best possible care for their loved ones. Every decision we make is guided by one simple question: 'What would you want for your own family?'" The opening of BasePoint Frisco is a significant step toward the organization's long-term vision of improving mental health access across Texas.

"This clinic opening drives us toward our BHAG-our 'Big Hairy Audacious Goal'-of moving Texas from last place to the top five in mental health care access by 2030," Serpa added.

Expanding Access to Mental Health Care in Texas

Texas ranks among the lowest in the country for mental health care access, and BasePoint is tackling the crisis head-on by investing in high-quality treatment in one of the state's fastest growing communities.

Committed to strategic and thoughtful growth, BasePoint ensures that each expansion is supported by a strong corporate infrastructure, designed to maintain the highest standards of clinical excellence and operational efficiency. With plans to launch 2-3 new clinics in Texas metros by 2026-2027, this deliberate approach allows BasePoint to expand access to compassionate, evidence-based mental health treatment for teens and young adults.

"BasePoint is addressing Texas's current mental health crisis head-on by investing in quality PHP and IOP treatment now conveniently located in Frisco, one of Texas's fastest growing areas," said Shara McClure, BasePoint Board Member and former Divisional Vice President, Texas Health Care Delivery for Blue Cross Blue Shield. "The thriving Frisco business community should have peace of mind knowing that BasePoint is there, expanding access for their families when they need them."

Now Accepting Clients in Frisco

BasePoint Frisco is now open and accepting new clients for PHP and IOP programs. For more information or to schedule a complimentary same-day assessment, contact 972-325-2633 or visit .

About BasePoint

BasePoint provides compassionate, evidence-based mental health care for adolescents and young adults. With four in-person locations and a statewide Virtual IOP program, BasePoint is committed to closing the mental health care gap in Texas and ensuring that every family has access to the support they need.

SOURCE BasePoint

