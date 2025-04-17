Tata Elxsi Wins €50 Million Strategic Engineering Deal With Leading European Automotive OEM

To establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre focused on SDV platforms, electrification, body and chassis, and cloud-native development

BENGALURU, India, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408), a global leader in design and technology services, announced a strategic multi-year deal valued at €50 million with a leading European headquartered automotive OEM. This strategic deal positions Tata Elxsi as a key engineering partner for platform and application development across SDV, electrification, body, and chassis domains.

As part of this collaboration, Tata Elxsi will establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre to support the customer's software platform roadmap and brand aligned software engineering programs. This centre will serve as a hub for developing a unified technology stack encompassing a proprietary operating system, electronic architecture and automotive cloud. Together, these will power advanced in-vehicle capabilities, seamless connectivity, and software upgradability across brands and product lines.

Tata Elxsi was chosen for its deep domain expertise across automotive domains including electrification, body & chassis, infotainment, and cybersecurity, backed by a proven track record in automotive software and managing high-performance global delivery hubs for leading OEMs and Tier-1s. The company's ability to align engineering programs with customer's product and software roadmaps ensures global delivery excellence, scalability, and outcomes across the product development lifecycle.

Recently, Tata Elxsi launched AVENIRTM, a cloud-agnostic SDV development and validation framework designed to enable modular software engineering, streamline platform integration, and support cloud-native development alongside edge deployment. This is further augmented by its portfolio of solutions such as the AUTONOMAI ADAS suite, TETHER Connected Vehicle platform, MOBIUS+ digital product passport, and state-of-the-art labs and Mobility Innovation Centres across Connected, Autonomous, Software Defined and Electric domains. These investments reflect Tata Elxsi's commitment to platform-first engineering and equiping customers with the tools and infrastructure needed to scale SDV programs and ensure software consistency across vehicle platforms.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Elxsi , commented: "We are delighted to partner with one of the world's leading automotive and mobility providers, playing a key role in their journey towards scalable, software-led mobility. This engagement marks a significant step in our strategy to enable next-generation mobility through platform-centric, software-led engineering. It reflects the trust placed in Tata Elxsi's ability to deliver global programs with precision, scalability, and shared accountability. As our customer advances their software-defined vehicle vision, we are happy to be a long-term strategic partner in translating that vision into reality."

This engagement reflects Tata Elxsi's broader strategy to lead in the convergence of design, digital, and engineering for the next era of mobility. The company works with leading global OEMs and Tier-1s with solutions that span connected platforms, electrified architectures, autonomous features, and sustainable vehicle development.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Headquartered in Bangalore and part of the Tata group, Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDV), supported by a worldwide network of design studios and development centres. For more information, please visit .

Logo -

SOURCE TATA Elxsi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED