The Revival Of The Ice Bucket Challenge Supports And Highlights The Critical Need For Mental Health Awareness And Discussions: The New Viral Sensation Takes Over Instagram Quickly Raising Thousands To Benefit The Work Of Active Minds

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kicking off with a splashy, heartfelt video , the University of South Carolina's #SpeakYourMIND Challenge has captivated audiences across social media. The campaign exploded -and within days it has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, inspiring over 2,300+ donations and raising more than $40,000 to support mental health resources for youth and young adults.

"This campaign is everything Active Minds stands for-bold, mission-driven, and youth-led."

Post thi

The response has been swift, wide-reaching, and deeply moving, proving the power of young people to mobilize and make change. "It started as a random idea, inspired by the original ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and how powerful that movement was," said Wade Jefferson, Sophomore at USC and Founder of the MIND club. "We wanted to bring that same energy to mental health. Watching it take off – seeing people we admire, like Peyton Manning , join in – has been surreal. We're proud, grateful, and just excited to see how far it's gone and continue to go."

"This campaign is everything Active Minds stands for-bold, mission-driven, and youth-led," said Alison Malmon, Founder & Executive Director of Active Minds. "To see youth and young adults take an iconic viral moment and breathe new life into it for mental health advocacy is incredibly powerful. It's proof that when young people rally together with passion and purpose, they don't just raise awareness-they ignite a movement. This is how we create a new era of mental health."

Now, Active Minds is encouraging youth and young adults across the country to keep the momentum going. The challenge is simple-and meaningful:



Grab a bucket, some ice, and a friend



Record your challenge and tag three others to take it next



Post on social media and tag @uscmind and @active_minds to be featured Include the donation link to support the work of Active Minds

Just as the original Ice Bucket Challenge did for ALS, this version is turning awareness into action. Beyond the buckets and the contagious videos, it's about breaking stigma, building community, and making mental health a visible, valued part of everyday conversation.

Participants are encouraged to share educational resources-including self-care tools, ways to offer help, and information to access crisis support-available at activeminds . Together, we're not just starting a challenge-we're creating a new era of mental health.

About Active Minds:

Active Minds is the largest nonprofit in the United States mobilizing youth and young adults to transform mental health norms across society. For more than 20 years, we have equipped the next generation of peer mental health advocates through a variety of programs, including the Active Minds Chapter Network, A.S.K., and Send Silence Packing. Our advocacy, initiatives, and campaigns foster lasting change in how youth view and discuss mental health, encouraging them to use their voices to influence broader conversations and inform mental health supports within their communities. Together, we are building a diverse movement of champions committed to improving mental health for all. To learn more about Active Minds, visit activeminds .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dante Worth ([email protected] )

SOURCE Active Minds, Inc.