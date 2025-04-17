GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION DENOUNCES CONGRESSIONAL SUPPORT OF OVERPRESCRIBING PSYCHOTROPIC MEDICATIONS TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

Nonprofit calls on VA Secretary Collins and lawmakers to end reckless prescribing practices

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, over 20 members of Congress signed a joint letter of concerns against "The Make America Healthy Again" Commission, but refused to acknowledge the larger issue regarding the negative impacts of overprescribing psychotropic medications to the American people.

The crisis of overprescribing psychiatric drugs affects not only veterans but everyday citizens. Since 2001, over 150,000 veterans have lost their lives to suicide; more than 50,000 of those deaths occurred while under VA care. A 2019 study showed that the use of antidepressants (SSRIs) more than doubles the risk of suicide attempts.

"We're asking Congress to look at the bigger picture. You are protecting the pharmaceutical status quo that's been failing our country and those who have served," said Tim Jensen, President of The Grunt Style Foundation. "We're asking you to stand up for the people, not the pills and profit from big pharma!"

In 2024, the Grunt Style Foundation launched a groundbreaking initiative, A War Cry for Change: The Revolution to Reclaim Veteran Mental Health, which addresses the crisis of overprescribing psychiatric drugs to military veterans and service members, the role of this crisis has on the veteran suicide epidemic, and a new path forward to support their mental health needs. As part of this initiative, Grunt Style Foundation is calling on Congress and VA Secretary Collins to act on the following:



Immediate Congressional oversight hearings into VHA psychotropic prescribing practices and the role these medications play in veteran suicides

Implement signatory informed consent for psychotropic medications at the VA

Retrain all VA prescribers and mental health clinicians on efficacy and risk profiles of medications with Box Warnings by the FDA

Reform VA De-Prescribing Guidelines for all psychotropic drugs with Box Warnings Publicly release VHA prescription rates of antidepressants and psychotropic medications

"Overprescribing psychiatric drugs without informed consent has caused severe harm to those who struggle with mental illness and their families. We are going to continue to fight for the rights of the American people, against suicide by prescription and put an end to these silent deaths."

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style, a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition, and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit

