Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Ladder (CLM-691)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a combination ladder and scaffold product to increase safety and convenience for workers," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented THE WALK ABOUT LADDER. My design eliminates the need to purchase and transport two separate items, and it enables you to easily access a longer elevated work area without moving the ladder."

The invention provides a more versatile ladder for laborers and DIY enthusiasts. In doing so, it allows the user to access a longer area of an elevated work space. As a result, it eliminates the need to repeatedly move the ladder. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laborers and DIY enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in different heights.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-691, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED