Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-04-17 11:45:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc
17 April 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H2 2024 interim dividend, on 15 April 2025.
c) Currency GBP
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
£15.6153 4,949
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

N/A single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 15 April 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H2 2024 interim dividend, on 15 April 2025.
c) Currency GBP
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
£15.6153 5,941
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

N/A single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 15 April 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Attachment

  • PDMR Notification Guy Young and Ian Cockerill dividend PSUs 17 April 2025

