Worldline - Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital
|Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|Tour Voltaire
|1, Place des Degrés
|92800 Puteaux
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
|
Date d'arrêté des informations
Declaration date
| Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|31/03/2025
| 283 571 633
283,571,633
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 327 812 463
Number of theoretical voting rights : 327,812,463
* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights
Attachment
-
Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - March 31 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment