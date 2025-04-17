403
Brunel Withdraws Item 15 From AGM Agenda
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brunel International N.V. has decided to withdraw item 15 (Proposal to adjust the remuneration of the Supervisory Board) from the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 15 May 2025. As a result, the remuneration of the Supervisory Board shall remain unchanged for the time being.
The Board of Directors
Amsterdam, April 17, 2025
Source: Brunel International NV
