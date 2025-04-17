Top California Lender Welcomes New Leadership With Jerry Dean Taking Over
Recently, under Dean's leadership, Top California Lender closed a significant $14.7 million senior living construction loan in Florida. This financing supports the development of a 136-unit assisted-living and memory care facility, with construction underway and completion anticipated in the near future. The loan highlights Dean's strategic focus on expanding Top California Lender's presence in the senior housing sector.
Top California Lender offers a diverse portfolio of loan programs tailored to meet varied client needs nationwide, including Rehab/Renovation Loans for property upgrades, Construction Loans for new builds, Condo Conversion & Development for transforming properties, Equity Cash-Out for accessing home equity, Land Development & Subdivision for expanding real estate projects, Change of Use for repurposing assets, Bridge Loans for short-term financing, and Commercial Acquisition Loans for business property purchases. The company is also expanding its brokers program, providing brokers with access to its wholesale lending channels to process these loans, ensuring competitive rates and efficient closings for clients. Dean's leadership marks a transformative chapter for Top California Lender, renowned for its innovative financing solutions and dedication to the national community. Further details about his plans, the new team, the AI underwriting initiative, and the enhanced brokers program will be shared in the coming weeks.
