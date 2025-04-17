MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 17 April 2025

VINCI's Shareholders' General Meeting and Board of Directors' meeting of 17 April 2025



All resolutions passed

Decision to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 May 2025

Appointments of Xavier Huillard as Chairman of the Board and Pierre Anjolras as Chief Executive Officer with effect from this same date

Appointments of Pierre Anjolras, Karla Bertocco Trindade and María Victoria Zingoni as Directors

Appointment of Annette Messemer as Lead Director

Renewal of Yannick Assouad's term of office as Director Dividend in respect of 2024: €4.75 per share, with a final dividend of €3.70 payable in cash on 24 April 2025



VINCI's Combined Shareholders' General Meeting was held today at Salle Pleyel in Paris and was chaired by Xavier Huillard, the Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With shareholders owning 69.4% of the Company's shares present or represented, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed, including those relating to:



the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024;

the payment of a dividend of €4.75 per share in respect of 2024. Taking account of the interim dividend of €1.05 per share paid in October 2024, the final dividend will be €3.70 per share, to be paid in cash on 24 April 2025. The ex-date for the final dividend will be 22 April 2025;

the appointments of Pierre Anjolras, Karla Bertocco Trindade and María Victoria Zingoni as Directors for a period of four years; the renewal of Yannick Assouad's term of office as Director for a period of four years.

The Shareholders' General Meeting also provided the opportunity to present an update on the Group's environmental transition plan, which is detailed in the sustainability report included in its 2024 Universal Registration Document.

At its meeting held after the Shareholders' General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 May 2025. It proceeded to appoint Xavier Huillard as Chairman of the Board and Pierre Anjolras as Chief Executive Officer with effect from this same date.

In addition, the Board of Directors paid special tribute to:



Xavier Huillard for his contributions to the VINCI Group as Chief Executive Officer since 2006;

Yannick Assouad for her service as Lead Director since 2018; Graziella Gavezotti, whose term of office as Director ended at the close of today's Shareholders' General Meeting, for her commitment to the Group since 2013.



Lastly, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Annette Messemer, who meets all the criteria to qualify as independent, as Lead Director.

The voting results for the Shareholders' General Meeting as well as the video of the meeting will be available soon on the Group's website ( ).

