Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability Of The 2024 Reference Document:

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Including the Annual Financial Report

Reims, April 17th 2025

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on April 16th 2025, under number D.25-0283 .

This document includes :



the Annual Financial Report, including the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports,

the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments,

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report, information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors, and

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

It is available to the public under conditions provided by regulations and can be download on the website of the Group :

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website ( ).

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a leading wine player in Europe and the second largest champagne group.

The group manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group's activities include wine-growing, wine-making, distribution and marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:













the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;





the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;





the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines





the Château La Gordonne, and Chappelle Gordonne Provence wines; the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England and Brut de France sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris ("VRAP") and Brussels ("VRAB"). ISIN: FR0000062796.

Contacts