Bihar’S Grand Alliance Is ‘Unbreakable’, Claims Mukesh Sahani

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 17 (IANS) Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder and former minister Mukesh Sahani claimed on Thursday that the Grand Alliance in Bihar is 'unbreakable'.

“The Grand Alliance is united. It is unbreakable,” claimed the VIP founder after having a meeting of the Grand Alliance.

Speaking during the joint press conference, Sahani targeted the NDA over corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies in Bihar, asserting:“No work in Bihar gets done without money. Even getting a caste certificate takes 10 days of running around. We're going to fight these issues head-on.”

Sahani emphasised that the Grand Alliance is focused on real and current issues, unlike the NDA, which he said is still“talking about what happened 20 years ago and no one is talking about today's issue.”

“Let's talk openly on public platforms about what's happening today versus the last 20 years. We're ready,” he challenged.

On the BJP, Sahani said:“They work to spread lies. If there were medals for misleading the people, the BJP would win them.”

Mukesh Sahani also reiterated his commitment to the Nishad community's reservation demand, saying:“Our fight for Nishad reservation will continue. VIP won't fall behind when it comes to delivery and attitude.”

He referenced his party's past move to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh while in the NDA, adding:“We've taken a stand before, and we'll do it again if needed.”

Ending on a confident note, Sahani said:“Not just Bihar, we believe that a Mahagathbandhan government will be formed across the country in the coming time.”

During the meeting of the INDIA Bloc in Patna on Thursday, all constituent partners have decided to form a coordination committee led by Tejashwi Yadav.

The coordination committee will be the supreme body for making decisions on seat sharing, drafting the election manifesto, coordinating election campaigns, managing media and social media strategies and organisational support.

The leaders of all constituent parties, including RJD, Congress VIP, CPI-ML, CPI and CPI (M), were present during the meeting.