Customers Can Now Buy The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV In Peoria, Arizona
Its 9-speed automatic transmission glides through gears effortlessly, adapting with finesse to different driving conditions. Whether cruising the open road or navigating stop-and-go city traffic, the smooth transitions and selectable drive modes-ECO, Comfort, Sport and Individual-of the GLC let drivers personalize the experience to match their mood or terrain.
Handling is made sharper and more intuitive through a 4-wheel independent suspension system and Torque Vectoring Brake technology, giving drivers enhanced control in corners and tight spots. Even on winding mountain roads or uneven surfaces, selective damping automatically adjusts to maintain a comfortable yet confident ride.
Inside, the GLC offers refined comfort with heated power front seats with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control and a premium interior that blends high-touch materials with digital design. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen keep vital information and entertainment within easy reach. The MBUX voice assistant responds to natural language commands, making tasks like finding a café or adjusting settings as easy as saying, "Hey, Mercedes."
Versatility shines in the rear, where 40/20/40-split folding seats and up to 56.3 cu. ft. of cargo space make room for luggage, golf clubs, groceries or even camping gear. A power liftgate with programmable height and hands-free access makes loading up a breeze, even with arms full of shopping bags. A retractable cargo cover adds privacy and shields valuables from the Arizona sun.
With advanced safety features like PRE-SAFE®, ATTENTION ASSIST® and Active Parking Assist, the 2025 GLC 300 SUV looks out for its occupants every mile of the journey.
The vehicle is now available for purchase and for a test drive at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, located at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. For more details or to schedule a test drive, shoppers can call 623-806-8764 today.
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead
