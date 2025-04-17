Zoeta Dogsoul Unveils Newest Articles Revolutionizing Canine Education

Empowering Dog Owners and Trainers with Advanced Insights on Canine Behavior, Nutrition, and Training

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoeta Dogsoul, a trailblazer in dog training and behavioral science, has announced the release of its newest articles, further solidifying its position as a leader in canine education. These new entries offer dog owners and trainers cutting-edge insights and practical advice, leveraging the latest advancements in AI-powered technology and behavioral science.







With one of our dogs in our Center in Chiang Mai

Available in 95 languages , Zoeta Dogsoul's comprehensive resources ensure that dog enthusiasts around the globe have access to expert knowledge and innovative training techniques . The freshly published articles span a wide range of topics - from addressing dog aggression and puppy biting behavior , to understanding the role of a dog behaviorist in correcting deep-rooted behavioral issues.

In addition to behavioral topics, Zoeta Dogsoul has expanded its content to address critical areas of canine health, such as dog nutrition , the importance of reading dog food labels , and the benefits of dog supplements . The launch also includes Zoeta's proprietary dog protein calculator , helping owners customize their dog's diet based on weight, breed, activity level, and training goals - an essential tool for ensuring balanced nutrition and long-term vitality.

"We believe that training begins with understanding - and that includes not only behavior, but also what dogs consume and how they interact with the world around them," said Sebastian Stroeller , CEO of Zoeta Dogsoul. "With these new articles, we are offering a deeper, more holistic perspective that empowers owners and trainers to truly connect with the soul of the dog ."

Other featured topics include critical analysis of modern methods such as “Sit Means Sit” , contrasting them with positive reinforcement training techniques that align with Zoeta's values of trust, communication, and emotional connection.

The articles are part of Zoeta Dogsoul's broader commitment to setting new global standards in dog training and care. By integrating expert-led insights with AI-driven tools , the company continues to innovate and lead the industry in providing accessible, professional dog training solutions .

Zoeta Dogsoul's AI Training Assistant , Live Training Sessions , and Video-on-Demand features complement the new articles, offering a holistic approach to canine education . These tools provide unparalleled access to professional dog training anytime, anywhere, ensuring that every dog owner and trainer can benefit from the latest advancements in the field.

For those eager to understand, nourish, and train their dogs with intelligence and compassion , Zoeta Dogsoul invites dog enthusiasts to explore their ever-expanding library of resources. With a focus on innovation, education, and deep connection , Zoeta Dogsoul continues to pave the way for a future where every dog can thrive.







Sebastian Stroeller Trainer & Behaviourist

About Zoeta Dogsoul

Zoeta Dogsoul is a leading innovator in dog training, behavioral science, and canine education. Through AI-powered technology, expert-led insights, and a deep commitment to understanding the soul of the dog, Zoeta Dogsoul continues to set new standards in dog training worldwide. Available in 95 languages, our AI Training Assistant, Live Training Sessions, and Video-on-Demand features provide unparalleled access to professional dog training anytime, anywhere.

Press inquiries

Zoeta Dogsoul



Sebastian Stroeller

...

+66958496783

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at