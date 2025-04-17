E.L.F. BEAUTY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against E.L.F. Beauty, Inc. - ELF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (“ELF” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ELF), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 25, 2023 and February 6, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

ELF investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuits

ELF and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 20, 2024, Muddy Waters Research reported that the Company had materially overstated revenue over the past three quarters; that in Q2 FY24, it realized its growth narrative was in trouble as its inventory built; that it then began reporting inflated revenue and profits resulting in its reported inventory also appearing materially inflated; and that the Company concealed its inventory challenges from investors by falsely attributing its rising inventory levels to supposed changes in its sourcing practices rather than the true cause insufficient sales. On this news, the price of ELF's shares fell $2.71 per share, or 2.23%, to close at $119.00 per share on November 20, 2024.

On February 6, 2025, the Company released its fiscal Q3 2025 results and provided fiscal 2025 outlook that confirmed the weaknesses identified in the report previously issued by Muddy Waters, including softer consumption trends and slower new product launches. On this news, Elf's stock price fell $17.36 per share, or 19.62%, to close at $71.13 per share on February 7, 2025.

The first-filed case is Rottman v. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-2316. A subsequent case, Boston Retirement System v. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-3167, expanded the Class Period.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements.

