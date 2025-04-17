Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 17 April 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend

The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2024 of EUR 1.86 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.69 was paid on 8 August 2024, the final dividend of EUR 1.17 per share will be made payable on 2 May 2025. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 April 2025.

Reappointment of Mr A.A.C. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mr A.A.C. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term, until the end of the AGM to be held in 2029.

Appointment of Mr R.J.M.S. Huët as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM appointed Mr R.J.M.S. Huët as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term, until the end of the AGM to be held in 2029.

Appointment of External Auditor

The AGM reappointed KPMG Accountants N.V. (KPMG) as external auditor for financial reporting for the financial year 2026, and appointed KPMG as external auditor for sustainability reporting for the financial years 2025 and 2026.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 17 April 2025 can be found on the website as of close of business on 18 April 2025.

-ENDS-

Media Heineken Holding N.V.

Kees Jongsma

Tel: +31 6 54 79 82 53

Email: ...

Press enquiries

Christiaan Prins / Marlie Paauw

E-mail: ...

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Tristan van Strien / Lennart Scholtus

E-mail: ...

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on the websites: and and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn and Instagram .