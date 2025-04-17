Solana Motors Adds The 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer To Its Inventory In Brady, Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every 2025 Trailblazer model showcases a refreshed grille, standard LED headlights and new wheel designs. Sporty RS and rugged ACTIV trims add distinct personality. Standard 17-inch high-gloss Black machined-aluminum wheels come on base model, while RS trims wear 19-inch high-gloss Black machined-aluminum wheels for a bold presence.

Under the hood, Trailblazer offers two engines. The ECOTEC 1.2L turbo delivers 137 horsepower, while the available 1.3L turbo increases output to 155 horsepower and 174 lb.-ft. of torque. Each option maximizes power while maintaining excellent efficiency.

Inside, drivers enjoy an 11-inch diagonal color touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM come standard. An 8-inch digital gauge cluster offers real-time performance data with a clean layout. With rear seats folded, Trailblazer provides up to 54.4 cubic feet of cargo space-ideal for road trips or daily needs.

Additionally, all trims include Chevy Safety Assist. This suite features Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking and Automatic Emergency Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control and HD Rear Vision Camera enhance control and safety.

Customers in Brady and nearby towns can visit Solana Motors at 2110 S. Bridge St, Brady, TX 76825. The dealership currently stocks popular trims. Each trim offers unique styling, comfort and capability to match various lifestyles.

Scheduling a test drive is simple. Interested buyers may call the dealership at 833-860-1900 for assistance or book online through the dealership's official website. Their sales staff provide personalized walkthroughs and assist with feature demonstrations during appointments.

Solana Motors offers flexible financing for all credit levels. Trade-in options and pre-approval tools are available online. Customers may also apply in person with the help of an on-site finance specialist.

Website:

SOURCE Solana Motors