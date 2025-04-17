MORE PERFECT LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE CONVERSATIONS ON CHARACTER SERIES TO ADDRESS AMERICA's DECLINING CORE VALUES

General Stanley McChrystal's New Book On Character Sparks National Dialogue Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing concerns among the American people about the erosion of core values, More Perfect-an alliance of 37 Presidential Centers and over 100 civic partners -today announced the launch of Conversations on Character, a series of public events across the country designed to foster reflection on personal and national character.

This initiative coincides with the release on May 13 of General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal's new book, On Character , which draws from his extensive military career to explore lessons learned from success and failure and the discipline required to live up to one's beliefs. The book serves as a catalyst for the series, inviting Americans to reflect on how individual decisions reflect their own values and collectively how they shape the country's character.

A recent Ipsos survey conducted for the Medal of Honor Foundation reflects the potential willingness for Americans to embrace this conversation: 87 percent of Americans believe the country would benefit from stronger values, and 82 percent feel that American society is now less values-based compared to previous generations. Furthermore, 9 out of 10 Americans consider integrity, commitment, citizenship, and courage essential values.

In a recent New York Times op-ed General McChrystal emphasized the importance of confronting our fears and embracing courage to strengthen our national character. He wrote, "The strength of our character is not defined by the absence of fear but by our ability to face it, to rise above it and to live, and lead, with integrity. It is in these moments that we show the true measure of our resolve." He continued, "Fear is not a force to be defeated by force alone, but by the steady adherence to rules that govern both our actions and our hearts. In this, we will find not just a defense against fear, but also the foundation of our strength."

The first event of Conversations on Character with General McChrystal at a Presidential Center will be held at George Washington's Mount Vernon on May 29, 2025. The Adams Presidential Center and many other Presidential Centers & Sites across the country will be co-hosting these conversations featuring More Perfect Co-Chair General McChrystal and special guests in discussions across the country. These events will delve into themes such as resilience after failure, reflection and examination, conviction and discipline, service and sacrifice, and legacy beyond titles or accolades.

"General McChrystal's book On Character prompted my own life review of how my actions and decisions reflect my values and beliefs," said More Perfect CEO, John Bridgeland. "It also caused me to reflect upon what it means to have 'Constitutional character' and support our nation's rules to safeguard our freedoms."

To learn more about the text, history and meaning of the U.S. Constitution, see the Interactive Constitution of the National Constitution Center. Those interested in learning more about On Character can find the book here , which will be available for purchase at the link and at all events.

"As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding, it's imperative to reflect on the character that defines us," said General Stanley McChrystal. "Through these conversations, we aim to inspire individuals to examine their own values and contribute to a more perfect union."

More Perfect hopes to inspire leaders across sectors and politics to engage in Conversations on Character. For more information on the Conversations on Character series and to find an event near you, visit .

About More Perfect

More Perfect is a nonpartisan alliance of 37 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Karsh Institute for Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

