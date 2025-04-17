Select Medical To Acquire Assets Of Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") today announced an agreement to purchase substantially all assets of Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital from Memphis, TN-based Baptist Memorial Health Care. The 30-bed, critical illness recovery hospital (licensed as long-term acute care), is located on the fourth floor of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Memphis, further extending our world-class critical illness recovery care to meet the needs of a growing patient population requiring extended healing and recovery after serious illness or injury," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical.

"Select Medical has a proven track record of success in operating hospitals like Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital," said Chris Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Baptist Memorial Health Care. "They will bring additional expertise to the Restorative Care Hospital and build on the legacy of exceptional care the hospital has delivered for many years."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter, after which the hospital will be named Select Specialty Hospital – Memphis East. It will mark the second critical illness recovery hospital that Select Medical owns and operates in Memphis. In addition, Select Medical operates six outpatient rehabilitation centers under the Select Physical Therapy brand throughout the greater Memphis area.

About Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care is one of the country's largest not-for-profit health care systems and the largest provider of Medicaid in the region. Consistently ranking among the top integrated health care networks in the country, Baptist Memorial comprises 24 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, North and Central Mississippi and East Arkansas; a freestanding emergency department; more than 6,000 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 1,100 providers; Baptist Cancer Center; home, hospice and psychiatric care; walk-in and urgent care clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system that includes Baptist Health Sciences University and a college of osteopathic medicine. Baptist employs more than 22,000 people, and in fiscal year 2023 contributed more than $465 million in community benefit and uncompensated care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit .

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of March 31, 2025, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 35 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,911 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At March 31, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at .

Media Contacts

For Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

For Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital: Ayoka Pond, [email protected] or 901-227-3503

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation

