Health Net And Centene Foundation Commit $1 Million To Rebuild Los Angeles After Historic Fire Devastation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our objective shouldn't be to merely restore what was lost," said Dorothy Seleski, Medi-Cal president at Health Net. "We have a responsibility to the community to be deliberate and strategic in building a better healthcare system compared to what existed before the fires. This begins with assembling the right voices that reflect the needs of the community and bringing together the necessary resources to bring that vision to life."

The funds will be distributed to trusted local nonprofit organizations working directly in the affected areas to support initiatives related to housing assistance, mental health, healthcare services and rebuilding critical infrastructure.

This week, Health Net is convening key stakeholders-including public health departments, community organizations and healthcare providers-to assess community needs and support the thoughtful rebuilding of healthcare infrastructure and drivers of health. Co-hosted in partnership with HealthBegins, the California Community Foundation, the Pasadena Community Foundation and GRACE (Gather, Respect, Advocate, Change, Engage), the convening will focus on four critical areas of impact:

Respiratory healthMental and behavioral healthChildren and youthHousing

"In the wake of such devastating wildfires, rebuilding our communities requires partnership, persistence and compassion," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "We're grateful to Health Net and the Centene Foundation for stepping up with this critical investment. Their support will accelerate recovery for families in need and help ensure that Los Angeles comes back stronger, safer and more resilient."

This commitment builds on Health Net's ongoing efforts to strengthen California's healthcare system. Most recently, the organization announced a $9 million investment to bolster the state's physician workforce – creating pathways for individuals to enter the medical field and supporting the professional development of those already in practice. By investing in the healthcare professionals of today and cultivating the physicians of tomorrow, Health Net is helping lay the foundation for a more resilient and equitable healthcare system, one capable of withstanding future crises and delivering continuous care to those who need it most.

