EQUITAGE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NEW $47.3 MILLION TECH INVESTMENT FUND FOCUSED ON SENIOR CARE AND AGING

DENVER, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitage Ventures, an early-stage AgeTech venture capital firm investing in technology and technology-enabled services companies in senior care, has announced the final close of a new $47.3 million fund providing capital, distribution, and strategic guidance to entrepreneurs addressing the unmet physical, mental, spiritual, and social needs of older adults.

This is the first fund for Equitage, led by an investment team with many decades of experience investing in and operating senior care businesses that includes Russell Hirsch, a co-founder of Generator Ventures; Adam Kaplan, CEO of Solera Senior Living; and Daniel Kaplan, an investor who also worked with Generator Ventures.

Equitage's limited partner capital spans the care continuum, including senior living and skilled nursing operators, home health and hospice agencies, and home care leaders, as well as corporates from healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, and consumer products. The firm leverages this extensive network to connect portfolio companies with key customers, strategic partners, top-tier talent, and seasoned advisors, empowering them to scale rapidly and deliver their needed, impactful solutions to more older adults and families.

The firm is actively seeking to invest in companies that will truly transform healthcare and is deploying capital into themes where it sees urgent need, real opportunity or long-term transformation. This includes compliance infrastructure for senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, documentation automation for home and facility-based care, passive monitoring, oral health, dementia and behavioral health, care navigation, and family caregiving. This first fund will target early-stage tech and services companies, allowing Equitage to back best-in-class founders and executives operating in markets where the firm believes it can add the most value.

Equitage is eager to meet with companies building the next-generation senior care companies and encourages founders to proactively reach out at any stage to discuss funding opportunities. Please contact EquitageVC for more information regarding the firm and the Equitage I fund.



About Equitage

Equitage is an early-stage AgeTech venture capital firm investing in technology and technology-enabled services companies in senior care. The firm provides capital, distribution, and strategic guidance to entrepreneurs addressing the unmet physical, mental, spiritual, and social needs of older adults. For more information on Equitage, visit EquitageVC.

