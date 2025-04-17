James Gromann Joins Rubin And Rudman's Real Estate Practice Group

BOSTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that James Gromann has joined the firm as an associate in the Real Estate practice group. He joins the firm from Schlossberg LLC.

Gromann focuses his practice on commercial real estate and has over six years of experience representing clients in the acquisition, sale, financing, development, and leasing of commercial properties. He is admitted to the bar in both Massachusetts and New York, where he practiced at a boutique commercial real estate firm for two years at the beginning of his career.

"We are excited to welcome James to our team," said John J. McGivney , managing partner at Rubin and Rudman. "He is a highly skilled real estate lawyer who will be a great addition to our growing real estate practice. We are always looking to add mid- and senior-level lateral talent to our bench, and we look forward to working with James and introducing him to our clients"

Gromann earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 2018 and his B.A. from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst in 2015. While in law school, he advised emerging tech and startup companies through the Brooklyn Law School Incubator and Policy Clinic on a wide range of business issues.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .