Crunch Franchise Brings State-Of-The-Art Fitness Facility To Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Fall 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch Norfolk will be located at 5900 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Norfolk.

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Norfolk offers Crunch's 3.0 modernized look, featuring a revamped entry area, a larger and upgraded HIIT Zone, more functional training space, and a stronger focus on strength training. The new design also includes enhanced personal training zones and a reimagined 'Relax & Recover' wellness studio.

Fitness Ventures LLC owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Crunch Norfolk will be the Fitness Ventures LLC's 68th location nationwide and fourth location in Virginia, with plans to open at least 10 more gyms this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Norfolk. Crunch is for everyone - from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "With a high-energy and fun environment, and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchNorfolk for more information about memberships and to lock in their rate. The first 500 founding members to sign up will receive $1 down and one month free plus a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the Norfolk community and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at CrunchNorfolk .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness

