The BLVD Group Strengthens Its Rhode Island Presence With Woonsocket Purchase
"This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to transform a vital community asset into a modern, energy‐efficient home for families in need," said Rob Budman, Managing Principal at BLVD. "The comprehensive renovations exemplify our commitment to revitalizing affordable housing with thoughtful design and sustainability at its core."
The renovation scope includes replacement of the majority of the building envelope and full interior upgrades, such as modernized kitchens and baths. Enhanced building systems will incorporate high‐efficiency electrical and water solutions and a 666 kW solar energy generation system to produce the bulk of the building's power needs. Additional community amenities include a renovated basketball court, clubhouse, and BBQ areas designed to enrich resident living experiences.
The acquisition and renovation of Rock Ridge Apartments both advances high-quality housing for lower income families and reinforces BLVD's position as a leader in Rhode Island's affordable housing market.
Project Team:
-
Developer: The BLVD Group
Equity Partner: Merchants Capital
Permanent Lender: Fannie Mae
Bond Issuer: Rhode Island Housing
Construction Lender: Merchants Bank
Total Development Costs: $56,970,105
About The BLVD Group:
The BLVD Group is a leading multifamily investment and development firm providing innovative solutions across the income spectrum through investments in market-rate, middle-income, and affordable housing. BLVD and its principals have successfully executed over $3 billion in investments across multiple strategies and currently own and operate a nationwide portfolio exceeding $1 billion in assets. Leveraging a strategic approach and deep industry expertise, BLVD delivers superior returns for investors while positively impacting communities nationwide.
SOURCE The BLVD Group
