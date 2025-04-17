Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Alert To Increase Visibility & Safety (CKL-1436)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a highly visible way to warn drivers and 'let them see you' to prevent accidents," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind, "so I invented the YELLOW EYE. My design helps prevent the user from being overlooked and inadvertently hit by another driver."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert motorists of a disabled vehicle along the roadside. It also can be used in low lighting conditions to draw attention to bicyclists, joggers, construction workers, utility workers, lawn mowers, etc. As a result, it would allow plenty of time to recognize and react to the situation. It also ensures people have a better view of you. Thus, it increases visibility and safety, and it reduces the risk of accidents. The invention features a multi-use and weatherproof design that is easy to employ for outdoor use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers, bicyclists, joggers, construction workers, utility workers, lawn mowers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CKL-1436, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

