Kering: Monthly Statement On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights (April 2025)
| Date
| Total number of
shares
|Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|exercisable 2
|April 15, 2025
|123,420,778
|176,686,440
|175,860,855
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Attachment
-
Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.04.2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment