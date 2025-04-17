WFG CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF INNOVATION, GROWTH, AND GRATITUDE

Because your success has always been our greatest milestone.

WFG marks 15 years as a national provider of title insurance and settlement services, driven by technology, collaboration, and a customer-first approach.

- WFG President and CEO Steve OzonianIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williston Financial Group(WFG), a leading full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2025. Since opening its doors in 2010, WFG has achieved its national footprint faster than any other title insurance provider, rapidly expanding its market share and presence through strategic expansion and acquisitions, technological innovations, and a steadfast commitment to customer experience.“This operational milestone is a testament to WFG's unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic expansion, and service excellence,” said Williston Financial Group President and CEO Steve Ozonian.“Most importantly, it is an opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to our customers, team members, and industry partners who have made this journey possible.”Founded in 2010 by Chairman and title insurance industry pioneer Patrick Stone (who also celebrates his 50th year in the title industry this month), WFG entered the market in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, when the real estate and mortgage industries faced significant challenges. Recognizing the need for modernization, efficiency, and transparency, Stone created WFG to streamline the real estate transaction process and remove unnecessary friction. By leveraging technology and fostering collaboration, WFG has become a national leader, setting new standards for service, security, and innovation in the real estate services industry.Central to WFG's success are its Five Cornerstones , which continue to guide the company's growth and innovation:.Everything We Do Is Because of You.Take Time and Cost Out of Real Estate Transactions.Communicate, Collaborate, Co-Exist.Obsess About Service.Reimagine the Customer ExperienceNumerous corporate achievements underscore WFG's ongoing leadership in critical areas such as AI-driven automation, cybersecurity innovation, and strategic market expansion. Recent highlights include the development of MyHomePromptsTM the recipient of the 2024 inaugural Inman Award for Best Use of AI in Marketing and HousingWire's prestigious 2025 Tech100 Award, along with strategic acquisitions, including mortgage marketing automation provider Volly and Doma's West Coast retail title operations in 2023. Introduced in 2024, WFG's Agent 2.0 program is also redefining how title agents can work with their underwriter by opening up WFG's playbook and empowering title agents with the same cutting-edge tools, programs, and resources that WFG uses within its own operations.As part of WFG's 15-year celebration, the company's technology subsidiary, MyHome, a Williston Financial Group company, proudly marks its own significant milestone-10 years of pioneering digital transformation in the real estate closing experience. The industry's first dedicated collaboration platform, MyHomehas consistently set new standards for delivering a streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly transaction experience. With an unmatched, decade-long track record of efficiency and customer satisfaction – evidenced by WFG's consistent, world-class-rated Net Promoter Scores(NPS) – MyHome has become a trusted solution for homebuyers, sellers, agents, and lenders alike.15 Years of Putting You FirstReflecting on the company's journey, Stone remarked,“Fifteen years ago, we set out to create a company that would challenge the status quo, leverage technology to remove friction, and ultimately put the customer first. Today, we celebrate not just our growth, but the incredible relationships we've built along the way with our customers, employees, and industry partners. We are deeply grateful for their trust in WFG and commitment to our shared success.”Ozonian added,“At WFG, we've never been focused on being the biggest. Our goal has always been simple: to be the best. Real estate isn't just about transactions-it's about trust. It's about making sure our customers and partners have an experience that is seamless, transparent, and built around their needs.”As WFG enters its next phase, the company remains committed to taking time and cost out of the real estate transaction, while delivering a faster, more secure, and customer-centric experience for all participants.“We extend our sincere gratitude to every customer, employee, and partner who has been instrumental in reaching this milestone, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to deliver exceptional experiences and meaningful innovation in the years ahead," Ozonian said.To learn more about WFG's 15-year journey and future direction, watch the anniversary video or visit celebrating-15-years-of-partnership-and-purpose-because-of-you/ .About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group(WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFGEnterprise Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company. Currently celebrating its 15th year, WFG achieved its national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit .

Darcy Patch

WFG National Title Insurance Company

+1 714-305-0136

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

WFG Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation, Partnership, and Purpose

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.